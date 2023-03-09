Instagram

We're looking for an Assistant News Editor!
“Their building collapsed in the first earthquake… help didn’t get there for three days. When [it did], they were already gone,” said Ari Inceer, a Turkish student studying at Concordia who lost one of her childhood friends. Inceer is from Kahramanmaraş, a city hard-hit by the disaster.
Igloofest had low temperatures and high energy.

Twitter Feed

Montrealers demand justice for Nicous D’André Spring https://t.co/m8Ntn0JBXe
4 days ago
Get in touch:

Contribute to The Concordian
Got a news tip?
Post a Classified
Submit a Correction
Contact our Team

Newsletter

Concordia’s men’s hockey team to battle for OUA bronze and a spot in the National Championship

byMaria Bouabdo
March 9, 2023
1 minute read
Game 2 of the OUA semifinal series between the Concordia Stingers and UQTR Patriotes. Maria Bouabdo/ The Concordian
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Stingers will be facing off against the Lakehead Thunderwolves

The Concordia Stingers’ men’s hockey team will be competing for the bronze medal against the Lakehead Thunderwolves on March 11 at Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, ON. The winner of this game will also be headed to the U Sports National Championship to compete for the University Cup.

In what was a close OUA semifinal battle, it took three games and an extra period of hockey for the UQTR Patriotes to beat the Stingers. Concordia won Game 1 in Trois-Rivières with a score of 5-1, while UQTR took a 5-3 win in Game 2 at Concordia, and ultimately won the series at home after a 5-4 overtime win in Game 3.

On the other side of the semifinals, the Thunderwolves and Windsor Lancers were battling. Windsor shut out Lakehead 4-0 in Game 1, but Lakehead got a 2-1 overtime win in Game 2. Windsor then won the series after a 4-2 win in the third game.

The top three teams in the OUA get a chance to compete at nationals. Both the Patriotes and Lancers are guaranteed berths there, as they’re about to compete for the Queen’s Cup on March 11.

The Stingers and Thunderwolves will be facing off on Saturday at 7 p.m. for the final OUA spot at nationals. The Championship will be hosted by the University of Prince Edward Island in Charlottetown, PEI. It will take place from March 16-19 at the Eastlink Centre, an NHL-sized rink, and the home of the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL.

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Maria Bouabdo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

The Montreal Holocaust Museum’s lifetime preservation of survivor Marguerite Élias Quddus’ story

byEmily Pasquarelli
Next Article

RSEQ women’s hockey championship series in photos

byMaria Bouabdo

Related Posts

Stingers move on to round two

Playoff season is supposed to be a brand new season for any sports team. Despite that old saying, the Concordia Stingers' baseball team was unable to shake off that streak of losses to cross-town rivals McGill Redbirds last Friday at Pierre Elliot Trudeau Park by losing game one of a best-of-three series by a score of 3-0.
byArchives