"Their building collapsed in the first earthquake… help didn't get there for three days. When [it did], they were already gone," said Ari Inceer, a Turkish student studying at Concordia who lost one of her childhood friends. Inceer is from Kahramanmaraş, a city hard-hit by the disaster.
RSEQ women’s hockey championship series in photos

byMaria Bouabdo
March 11, 2023
2 minute read
Stingers forward Caroline Moquin-Joubert celebrating her goal with her teammates. Maria Bouabdo/ The Concordian
The Stingers will also have a chance to defend their national title next week

After beating the Montreal Carabins in the RSEQ final, the Concordia Stingers were crowned RSEQ champions for a second consecutive year.

Game 1: The Stingers won Game 1 at home with a score of 2-1

Stingers forwards Emmy Fecteau, Rosalie Bégin-Cyr, and Jessymaude Drapeau fist-bumping goaltender Alice Philbert before the game.

Forward Émilie Lavoie battling a Carabins player trying to take her down.

Stingers forward Zoé Thibault facing off in the Carabins’ zone against forward Marie Terriault.

The Stingers celebrating Bégin-Cyr’s second and game-winning goal. She was named one of the Stingers’ athletes of the week.

The Stingers’ mascot Buzz hitting a drum and hyping up the crowd at the Ed Meagher Arena.

Stingers head coach Julie Chu talking to her team after the Carabins asked for a timeout before the end of the game.

The team celebrating the win at the end of Game 1.

The Stingers lined up in the middle of the ice, saluting the crowd after their victory.

Game 2: The Carabins won with a score of 4-1 at the CEPSUM arena

Drapeau skating in the Montreal zone, near the net.

Stingers’ Fecteau and Carabins forward Joannie Garand battling at faceoff in the Montreal zone.

Six-foot-one Stingers forward Megan Bureau-Gagnon screening Carabins goaltender Aube Racine.

The Stingers celebrating defender Alexandra-Anne Boyer’s goal.

Game 3: The Stingers won the big game 4-1 at home

Stingers forward Caroline Moquin-Joubert scoring the game-winning goal on a shorthanded breakaway.

Moquin-Joubert celebrating her goal with her teammates.

Moquin-Joubert scoring her second goal of the game on an empty net.

Moquin-Joubert pointing at the arena’s student section and celebrating her goal.

Gloves and sticks flying all over the ice as the Stingers celebrate their RSEQ championship win.

Players hugging each other as they take in the moment.

Stingers forward Justine Yelle smiling after she’s given her gold medal.

Captain Olivia Hale lifting the Dr. Ed Enos Trophy and celebrating with the rest of the team.

The entire team hugging and holding the trophy together.

Maria Bouabdo

