Stingers’ men’s and women’s hockey teams are going to nationals

After winning RSEQ gold and OUA bronze respectively, the women’s and men’s hockey teams will play for the national title

Stingers men’s hockey will face UNB in quarterfinals

With the Stingers’ Ontario University Athletics (OUA) bronze-medal win also came a spot at the U Sports National Championship and a chance to compete for the University Cup.

The Stingers were seeded sixth and will face the third-seeded Reds of the University of New Brunswick in the quarterfinals.

The game will take place on Thursday, March 16 at 6 p.m. Montreal time, or 7 p.m. local time. The championship will be held from March 16-19 at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, PEI, hosted by the University of Prince Edward Island.

The winner of this quarterfinal game will face off against the Patriotes of the University of Quebec in Trois-Rivières who beat the Saint Mary’s Huskies 4-1 in their quarterfinal game Thursday afternoon.

The Stingers finished the regular season with a record of 19-7, and were 4-2 in the playoffs.

The Reds, who compete in the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) division, had a regular-season record of 24-4-2, and a playoff record of 5-2.

You can keep an eye on the U Sports website for schedule updates and game results.

The Stingers’ women’s hockey team after winning RSEQ gold. Evan Buhler/ Concordia Athletics

Stingers women’s hockey will play Nipissing in quarterfinals

The Stingers were seeded third in the U Sports National Championship.

After being crowned RSEQ champions for a second consecutive year, the Stingers will also have a chance to defend their national title and compete for the Golden Path Trophy.

They will face the sixth-seeded Nipissing Lakers in the quarterfinals on Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. The University of Montreal is hosting the championship so all games will be played at the CEPSUM arena from March 16-19.

The winner of this game will face the winner of the game between the St-Francis Xavier X-Women and the UBC Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

The Stingers had a regular-season record of 20-5 and a playoff record of 4-1, while the Lakers (who compete in the AUS) finished the regular season with a 19-7 record and also went 4-1 in the playoffs.

The remainder of the schedule, as well as game results, will be updated on the U Sports website as the championship advances.