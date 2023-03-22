Stingers win silver at National Championship

The women’s hockey team’s incredible season ends on a heartbreaking note
Quarterfinals: The Stingers beat the Nipissing Lakers 5-1.
The Stingers celebrating defender Alexandra-Anne Boyer’s powerplay goal in the second period.
Stingers forward Megan Bureau-Gagnon battling with a Lakers player in front of the Nipissing net.
The Stingers saluting their fans after a victory at the CEPSUM arena.
Semifinals: The Stingers win against the UBC Thunderbirds with a score of 3-1.
Stingers head coach Julie Chu high-fiving forward Chloé Gendreau as the team heads out on the ice at the beginning of the game.
Stingers goaltender Alice Philbert making a save with a scrum developing in the crease.
Stingers forward Jessymaude Drapeau celebrating her goal as Thunderbirds captain Rylind MacKinnon looks up at the ceiling.
Members of the Stingers’ football team cheering on the women’s hockey team at the CEPSUM arena.
Defender Léonie Philbert looking to steal the puck from a UBC player in the Concordia zone.
She was named the Stingers’ player of the game for the final on the following day.
Final: The underdogs, Mount Royal Cougars, defeat the Stingers 4-3 in overtime.
Philbert making a blocker save on a point shot.
Bureau-Gagnon celebrating her third-period goal with defenders Boyer and Sandrine Veillette.
A big Concordia crowd — including family, friends, and other student-athletes — cheering on the Stingers and making the final feel like a home game.
Forward Rosalie Bégin-Cyr skating in the Concordia zone.
After scoring three goals in three games at nationals, she was named to the U Sports Championship All-Star Team. She was also named one of the two Stingers’ Athletes of the Week.
Chu comforting captain Olivia Hale after the heartbreaking overtime loss.
“We came a long way. And yeah, we’re proud of them,” Chu said about her players after the game.
Forwards Emmy Fecteau and Émilie Lavoie consoling each other after the game.