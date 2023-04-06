A day in the life of a patisserie chef

Cake decorating: A Photo Essay

Atelier Marjorie is a patisserie located on Saint-Laurent St. in Montreal. For owner Khadija Sow, opening this business “was a dream I didn’t know I could accomplish,” she said. Sow was raised in Senegal, West Africa and was all set to become an accountant, instead, she diverted career paths and opened Atelier Marjorie.

When COVID-19 started, she had an epiphany that changed her perspective about success in life. She decided to follow her passion for baking and open a bakery.

As an immigrant, she didn’t have a Canadian credit history or any financial backing, so she invested everything she owned from her pocket to this patisserie, and almost went broke. To save money, most of the decorations and items used in her patisserie are made from DIY methods. This is one way that she says she delivers creativity and art to her customers.

Fortunately, once the patisserie started running, it became a massive hit as orders would get filled months in advance.

Her advice to young women is to continue to do what they love even if it becomes terribly difficult, because she believes that if you’re doing what you love, you’re already successful.

The patisserie’s entrance on Saint-Laurent St. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Pastries on display at Atelier Marjorie. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Khadija Sow prepares the batter for a vanilla cake in the basement of Atelier Marjorie. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Khadija Sow ices a cake. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Khadija Sow decorates a cake. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Khadija Sow bakes pastries in her pastry shop. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Khadija Sow adds the final touches on a cake. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Khadija Sow finishes her cake decoration. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Khadija Sow prepares strawberry tarts. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal

Khadija Sow places a macaron on display. The Concordian // Radha Agarwal