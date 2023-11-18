Opportunities for fine arts students!

Looking to start building up your CV? Check out these upcoming opportunities for emerging artists, including callouts, job listings, networking events and more!

Open Calls

On Dec. 7, Design Arts Student Alliance (DASA) will be holding their Something Wavy art market, and they are looking for participants who wish to sell their work! Students can submit photos of artworks or projects they wish to sell at the event before Nov. 22. For more information, check out the link in their Instagram bio.

The Painting and Drawing Student Association (PDSA) is looking for works by artists for their upcoming Fall 2023 project exhibition in collaboration with Atelier Galerie 2112! The exhibit will be juried and curated by PDSA coordinators. To submit, go to this google form and add in your personal information, a 250 word artist statement, a 100 word biography, and two images (with descriptions) of your work. The deadline to apply is Nov. 28, and selected participants will be notified by email by Dec. 3. The show will be up from Dec. 11 through Dec. 17, and the vernissage will be held on Dec. 14! Learn more on Instagram.

The Jano Lapin gallery is accepting applications for artists-in-residence. Eight contemporary visual artists are welcome to apply for a six-month residency that will provide mentorship, networking opportunities, feedback on their work and an exhibition. The deadline to apply is Nov. 23 for the January-June 2024 season, and Feb. 15 for the July-December 2024 season. Learn more on Instagram or on their website.

Concordia’s Fine Arts Student Alliance (FASA) has issued a callout for six Black graphic designers to work on their Black History Month programming! The deadline to apply is Dec. 11, and the link is in FASA’s Instagram bio.

Headlight, an anthology of poetry, fiction and nonfiction, is currently accepting submissions for issue #25 until Nov. 30. Submit between 1-4 poems (8 pages maximum) or up to 4,000 word fiction or creative nonfiction works. BIPOC+ and 2SLGBTQIA+ writers are strongly encouraged! Learn more and submit here.

Conferences

Ever dreamed of giving a Ted Talk? TedX Concordia is recruiting speakers! Propose a talk at the link in their Instagram bio (@tedxconcordia_club) by Dec. 1!

Grants and Scholarships

MyMa’s November edition of their unrestricted artist grant—worth $500—is open for submissions! This month’s juror, Jamel Robinson, is a New York-based multidisciplinary artist whose work involves everything from poetry and performance to abstract painting and sculpture. The free application is available at their website here.

Networking

The Milieux Institute’s open house is coming up on Nov. 22 from 12 p.m. to-2 p.m. in Concordia’s downtown EV building, room 11.455. Take a tour through their studio lab spaces, meet their current students and learn about what the institute has to offer!

Celebrate Concordia’s Fine Arts Reading Room’s (FARR) publication grant recipients’ work at the Fall 2023 vernissage on Nov. 23! The event will be held in FARR space at Concordia’s downtown EV building, room 2.785 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food!

Book and zine lovers, you do not want to miss Expozine 2023! Over 250 publishers will gather on Dec. 2 through Dec. 3 at Église Saint-Arsène (1025 Bélanger) from 11h-18h for a free event full of new literature from comics to novels to zines!

Discover artist Julia Thibault’s photography at the opening reception of her show La chambre à dormir dehors at Arprim gallery on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.

Take part in an online discussion between artist Séamus Gallagher and Morris Fox about Gallagher’s show Mother, Memory, Cellophane, currently on view at the McCord museum as a part of MOMENTA Biennale de l’image. The conversation and public discussion will be held in English on Nov. 22 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Register at the McCord museum’s website here.

Contribute to The Concordian!

Last but not least, don’t forget to contribute to The Concordian! The Arts & Culture section is always looking for new writers and graphic designers. Email us at [email protected] to inquire. We would love to work with you!