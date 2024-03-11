This week’s opportunities for fine arts students

Check out these upcoming opportunities for emerging artists, including callouts, job listings, networking events and more!

Discover

From March 7 through May 2, La Centrale Galerie Powerhouse (4296 St-Laurent Blvd.) will be hosting Ghinwa Yassine’s new exhibition, When you pour something, it carries the memory of its mold. Yassine is a Lebanese-Canadian “anti-disciplinary” artist who, according to the exhibition text, “searches for a freedom that is a right to carry oneself safely in the world, as one is, in their own truth.” Learn more about the artist and her work at her website here.

Espace Maurice (916 Ontario St.) is currently showing Hypnos, curated by gallerist and Concordia alumnus Marie Ségolène C. Brault. The show features work from Liza Jo Eilers, Caroline Douville, and Maxwell Volkman, which is on view until March 16. Read the exhibition text, by Jeanne Randolph, at this link.

Galerie B-312 (372 Ste-Catherine West St., Space 403) will be showing Danielle Cormier’s latest exhibition Ephemerides. Learn more at the gallery’s website here.

Be sure to check out Centre PHI’s current augmented reality experience entitled Colored: The Unknown Life of Claudette Colvin. From Feb. 7 through April 28, witness the under-told story of Colvin, a 15-year-old Black teenager in the southern United States in 1955. Learn more at the centre’s website here.

Concordia alumnus Valmont “Ignite” Harnois will be presented by Tangente from March 28 through 31 as part of the line-up for their event La soirée dont vous êtes les héros, which will be hosted at Édifice Wilder (1435 Bleury St.). Harnois is a Montréal-based contemporary dance artist. Visit the event’s website here to learn more and buy tickets.

Open calls

The call for the Fibres Student Association annual fibres exhibition is open! This call is open to anyone in Concordia’s Fine Arts program. The deadline to apply will be April 2. Learn more on their instagram page and apply at the link in their bio!

Café chez Téta (227 Rachel St.) is looking for local artists to submit their work to be exhibited as part of their artist-of-the-month series! If you are interested in showcasing your work at this quaint Lebanese café in the Plateau, email [email protected].

Montréal-based arts magazine SUKO has opened their artist call-out for their third volume! Writers, photographers, stylists, designers, activists and artists are encouraged to submit their work that speaks to the theme of “frontiers” to [email protected]. The deadline for submissions will be April 1.

Concordi’ART is looking for artists to sell their work at their upcoming student-led conference scheduled for April 2024! For Concordia students, the entrance fee to sell your work is only $10, so be sure to DM Concordi’ART on their instagram account here for more information.

It’s not too late to submit to the FASA x ASFA x ECA Community Arts Exhibit! Apply at this link by March 12!

Opportunities at The Concordian

As always, artists who want to see their work featured in the paper are encouraged to submit to The Concordian’s Arts & Culture section!

Our artist spotlight series provides a space for Concordia’s fine arts students to showcase their recent artwork. Send your poetry, short story, photography, digital art, film, documentation of physical works, or performance along with a brief biography (100 words) and an artist’s statement (250 words) to [email protected] for a chance to be featured in print!

Email our Arts & Culture Editor Emma Bell for more information at [email protected].