These are the desks I wrote my graduate thesis on.

​​Caro (Caroline) DeFrias is an emerging academic, artist, and curator currently based in Tiohtià:ke/Mooniyang/Montréal. They are currently in the final stages of their graduate thesis in art history at Concordia University. Previously, they achieved a Combined Honours with Distinction from the University of King’s College in the historiography of science and technology and anthropology, with a certificate in art history and visual culture, and an unofficial minor in contemporary philosophy.

Their work, through a variety of mediums and forms, explores the embodied politics and poetics of queerness, anticolonial art histories and practices, and notions of inheritance and identity in relation to immigration and (re)settlement. As well, they maintain a critical interest in the construction of the gallery space, the politics and history of display practices, embodied and queer phenomenologies of encounter, and the ethics and pathos of the archive.

Where I am Writing From, July 2023. Photo by Caro DeFrias.

Where I am Writing From, August 2023. Photo by Caro DeFrias.

Where I am Writing From, September 2023. Photo by Caro DeFrias.

Where I am Writing From, October 2023. Photo by Caro DeFrias.

Where I am Writing From, November 2023. Photo by Caro DeFrias.

Where I am Writing From, December 2023. Photo by Caro DeFrias.

Where I am Writing From, January 2024. Photo by Caro DeFrias.