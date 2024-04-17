Poetry Spotlight: Frédérique Dumouchel

You Can’t Grow Roots Where There Lies No Earth

At times of day, I carry worry

Out through the night, there lies no hurry

Boundaries quiver and ceilings dissipate

Walking along, across and apart

You find those of drift and spite

No rhythm dances alone

Even the lonely man knows

Made time unfolds and carries such hold

There lay rivers someone once told

Where flowers erode from dry land alone

One can bury hope within these fairgrounds

And find the coast of one gone mind

Fingers cave fragile things

Pile and sculpt precious skin

To know the moon is to love the sun

For the good will be if the now is free