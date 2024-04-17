Poetry Spotlight: Frédérique Dumouchel

You Can’t Grow Roots Where There Lies No Earth
At times of day, I carry worry
Out through the night, there lies no hurry
Boundaries quiver and ceilings dissipate
Walking along, across and apart
You find those of drift and spite
No rhythm dances alone
Even the lonely man knows
Made time unfolds and carries such hold
There lay rivers someone once told
Where flowers erode from dry land alone
One can bury hope within these fairgrounds
And find the coast of one gone mind
Fingers cave fragile things
Pile and sculpt precious skin
To know the moon is to love the sun
For the good will be if the now is free