How the Israel-Palestine conflict invaded the soccer pitch

Soccer often mirrors society’s political and social landscapes. Just as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to impact the pitch, the Israel-Palestine conflict has inserted itself across many aspects of the sport.

On Nov. 7, a Europa League game between Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Dutch club Ajax caused controversy as alleged chants of “Kill the Arabs” from Israeli supporters circulated in videos. The aftermath of the match saw street fights between supporters and locals in Amsterdam.

Shortly after, fans of French club Paris Saint-Germain displayed a “Free Palestine” banner during a Champions League game against Atlético Madrid, leading to fan suspensions and criticism from French politicians.

On Nov. 14, the Stade de France in Paris hosted Israel’s national team for a Nations League round of 16 match against France. Many fans called for a boycott, resulting in record-low attendance, with fewer than 10,000 people in the 80,000 seat stadium.

The Israeli anthem was heavily whistled, a pro-Palestine protest was organized outside the venue, and videos of brawls between Israeli and French fans circulated online.

These tensions have led fans and athletes around the globe to reflect on the role of international conflicts in sports.

“Talking about politics has its place in soccer,” said Stingers soccer player Jordy Kerlegrand.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, soccer institutions worldwide moved quickly to ban the Russian national team from major competitions, prevent Russian clubs from participating, and pressure oligarchs, like Chelsea’s former owner Roman Abramovich, to sell their stakes.

In contrast, since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and Israel’s large-scale invasion of Palestine, Israel has faced no such sanctions. The Israeli national team as recently as Nov. 17, and Israeli clubs like Maccabi Tel-Aviv can still compete in European competitions such as the Europa League.

The lack of sanctions against the Israeli Football Association (IFA) raises global questions among soccer fans. Rising tensions have brought to the forefront the question of why Israeli clubs located in the Middle East are permitted to compete in European competitions, the only Middle Eastern clubs with this privilege.

Israel was a founding member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in 1954. However, in the early 1970s, some Arab federations refused to play against Israel, and in 1974, a motion led by Kuwait resulted in Israel’s exclusion from the AFC. After several years of uncertainty, Israel was admitted to the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) in 1994 as a full member.

In recent months, the conflict has gained increasing attention in soccer, with various personalities worldwide expressing support for either side.

The treatment of these players has varied significantly. Player Karim Benzema, who called Israel’s bombings on Gaza “unjust” on social media in October 2023, was quickly criticized by right-wing politicians in France. French Republican Senator Valérie Boyer suggested that the former Ballon d’Or winner should be stripped of his nationality, and former Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin linked Benzema to jihadist groups.

“I think they [politicians] are scared that people have different opinions than theirs and that it may lead to conflict,” said Kerlegrand.

Other players have faced sanctions from their clubs.

Anwar El-Ghazi, for example, was dismissed by his German club, Mainz FC, for showing support for Palestine on social media. Although he won his case against Mainz and now plays for Cardiff City in the United Kingdom, El-Ghazi continues to receive death threats on social media for expressing his views.

“I think everyone has the right to express their opinions, but at the end of the day, soccer is made to unite people,” said Stingers soccer player Nicolas Diaz.

Kerlegrand, on the other hand, believes athletes should use their platform to make their voices heard.

“Soccer is the most-watched sport in the world, extremely mediatized, the players as well,” he said. “I think that soccer can be a great platform to spread support or positive ideologies.”