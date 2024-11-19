The Scoreboard: Pink in the Rink highlights successful weekend for the Stingers

All four Stingers teams were in the win column this past weekend.

It was another busy week of winter sports for the Concordia Stingers. Both hockey teams hosted the annual Pink in the Rink weekend, bringing excitement on and off the ice. On the basketball court, both Stingers basketball teams earned victories against an inner-city rival.

Here is what happened this week:

Graphic by Keven Vaillancourt // The Concordian

Basketball

Both women’s and men’s basketball played games against the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) Citadins. For the men, it was the first meeting with their inner-city rival since facing each other in the Réseau du Sport Étudiant du Québec (RSEQ) final on March 2.

The women’s team was first to tip off against the Citadins. In a dominant performance, the Stingers walked out of UQAM with a 73-48 victory. It was the team’s first victory of the season, which improved their record to 1-2.

Two hours later, the Stingers men’s basketball team tried to keep Concordia’s momentum going. A back and forth matchup resulted in a very even game. Neither team led by more than 11 throughout the entire game, but it was the Stingers who escaped with a 72-69 victory. With the win, Concordia improved to 2-1 on the season.

Both Stingers teams will be back in action when they host the Université Laval Rouge et Or on Nov. 23.

Hockey

It was a busy week of action for Concordia’s hockey teams. Both the women’s and men’s teams played two games, one each at home. The teams also hosted their annual Pink in the Rink fundraiser during their home games.

The men’s team began this week’s action when they visited the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees on Nov. 14. In an evenly played game, the Stingers earned one point but lost in overtime by a score of 4-3. While the Stingers’ 11-game winning streak came to an end, their point streak extended to 13. It was the men’s team’s second loss of the season.

The team played again on Nov. 16 against the Western University Mustangs.

Down by a score of 2-0 early in the game, the Stingers scored five unanswered goals and defeated the Mustangs 5-4. Concordia improved to 12-0-2 on the season and remains in first place in the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) East division. They will play next when they travel to play the Brock University Badgers on Nov. 22.

The women’s team hit the ice on Nov. 15 when they faced the Bishop’s University Gaiters.

In a game that saw relentless pressure from the Gaiters, Concordia prevailed with an overtime highlight-reel goal. The two teams would meet again two days later.

In the second matchup of the weekend, the Stingers got off to a quick start. They led 3-1 against the Gaiters after the first period. After that, Concordia held control of the game, winning by a score of 5-3.

The Stingers improved to a perfect 8-0-0 record with the wins, sitting safely in first place in the RSEQ division. They will be back in action when they face the Université de Montréal Carabins on Nov. 22.