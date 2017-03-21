Meet the candidates for ASFA’s 2017 elections

Between March 21 and 23, students can vote for who should run ASFA

Although the Arts and Science Federation of Associations (ASFA) elections are just around the corner, many students are still unaware of who this year’s candidates are, or how they plan to lead and improve Concordia’s largest faculty association. Luckily, The Concordian has got you covered. Here are the profiles of candidates running for the VP positions for the 2017-2018 year.

Students in the arts and science faculty can cast their vote between March 21 and 23.

Julia Sutera Sardo

Position: ASFA president

Program: Political science & community, public affairs and policy studies

Year: 3

Why is she running?

I wanted to run as president because we’ve made some great strides this year, but we’ve also encountered issues. I feel that ASFA needs to continue paving the way for itself by making additional and significant changes to its structure. I’ve experienced ASFA from the viewpoint of Member Associations, and from the viewpoint of an Executive—I’ve also experienced it as an electoral officer. Because of this and having worked alongside MAs all year, I understand how both sides see each other, how they interact, what they need, and how to support them. I’m resolute to bringing forth informed policy changes on the behalf of the rest of the ASFA team and with their input.

Why should you vote for her?

My experience includes serving as VP of internal affairs and administration, which encompasses being a voting member of the Policy Review and Finance Committees. Additionally, I have taken on chair of the Advocacy and Internal Committees. I have been a CSU Councillor, a Member Association CEO and an ASFA DEO. My plans for the upcoming year include 1) A by-law reform that would make the ASFA by-laws more strong-form and to really ensure that they serve their rightful purpose. 2) Creating an appointments policy to facilitate the appointments process within the federation. 3) Assuring that menstrual hygiene products are available for free on campus for students. 4) Supporting the creation of a family policy at the faculty level, and 5) Filling the position of advocacy coordinator.

Francesco Valente

Position: Vice-president of finance

Program: English literature

Year: 3

Why is he running?

It’s because of joining school politics that I consider this to be hands down my favourite year of university. The 2017-2018 year will, hopefully and sadly, be my last year at Concordia, and I think being a part of ASFA’s executive team will be the most rewarding way to go out.

Why should you vote for him?

Obviously a literature student is not who you would typically expect to be running for ASFA’s VP of finance, but I hope to prove the stereotype wrong. This year, I had the privilege to be the VP of finance for CASE (Concordia’s Association for Students in English) as well as their councillor, where I sat on ASFA’s Finance Committee. I hope the student body will put their faith in me to fulfill the needs of this position.

Chris Czich

Position: Vice-president of social affairs

Program: Communications

Year: 2

Why is he running?

I chose the position because it’s a domain I am quite familiar with, and I love the idea of bringing people together to have a good time—it’s what I’m all about. When I can make others happy, I am happy too.

Why should you vote for him?

Concordia students should vote for me because their satisfaction is my number one priority, and I feel my previous experience will help us create ASFA events that will give students a way to unwind from the stresses of university and an opportunity to meet new friends. As VP of the Communications Studies Student Association, I enjoy the group dynamic and working alongside people who are just as excited about making our events successful as I am. Overall, I want to make ASFA better than when I arrived.

Steven Tutino

Position: Vice-president of internal affairs

Program: English literature & theological studies

Year: 4

Why is he running?

I chose to run because I have the best interest of the faculty and university at heart. I built my way up by volunteering for groups on campus, such as CUPS, the Co-op Bookstore, the Student Success Centre and the Multi-Faith Chaplaincy. I also volunteered for the JMSB CASE Competition and the Alternative Spring Break Program. I always want to accomplish new things and this, by far, is arguably the biggest thing I am embarking on, ever, at least in my academic and professional life.

Why should you vote for him?

I’m extremely involved in all my accomplishments here at the university, both personally and academically. My involvement with Concordia has been extremely rewarding, and I want to strengthen bonds between member associations and make sure their voices are heard. I believe that working with MAs will help ensure a better, quality experience for each respective department’s students.

The answers have been edited for length and clarity. The Concordian reached out to Bianca Bruzzee, but she did not provide answers before the deadline.