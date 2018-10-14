Women’s rugby ends season with loss at home

Head coach Barrieau already looking forward to next season

The Concordia Stingers women’s rugby team lost 50-29 in a hard-fought game to the Sherbrooke Vert et Or at home on Oct. 12. This was the Stingers’s last game of the season, as they did not make the playoffs.

The Stingers kept the game close through the first half, down 22-12 at halftime. The Vert et Or scored two minutes into the second half to extend their lead to 17 points. The Stingers managed to get two tries within the next 10 minutes to cut the lead to five points.

The Stingers continued to play hard and kept it close for some time, but their opponents quickly took momentum, and the win, with three quick tries that put the game out of reach.

“Overall we played a good game and there is positive to look up on,” said head coach Jocelyn Barrieau.

Barrieau, in her first year as head coach, said she is very proud of her team. “We are in a transition year, where most of this group will stay together,” she said. “We have one fifth year and a fourth year who will be leaving. The rest will all be here next year.”

The players are also really proud of their performance. “It was a rebuild year, and the girls’ commitment was amazing,” said second-year forward Emily Kyte. “Sure, the results were not there like last year, but with us being a young team, we have the potential to become a better team as we grow together.”

One player that impressed Barrieau this season was rookie Kristine Trafford. “[She] was a great captain for the younger girls and was responsible for the equipment every game,” Barrieau said. “Her leadership impressed me a lot.”

“I’m very excited for next season—it will be a fun year,” Barrieau added.

Main photo by Gabe Chevalier.