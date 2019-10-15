Federal Election: last look into the political parties’ platforms

On Oct. 21, Canadians are asked to cast their vote, choosing the next government between the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Greens and Bloc Québécois.

LIBERALS

Environment & Climate Change

Reach a carbon-free goal by 2050, starting with a 30 per cent reduction of greenhouse gasses by 2030, compared to 2005.

Eliminate single-use plastic products by 2021, fuel-fired cars by 2040 and coal-fired power plants by 2030.

Raise carbon tax to $50 per ton of greenhouse gas emissions (currently $20).

Education & job training

Establish a law ensuring a smooth transition and proper training of jobs affected by a green transition. The party did not share any further information on this matter.

Raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour indexed to inflation by 2020 for all federal jobs.

Allocate grants – up to $50,000 – to startup companies.

Healthcare

Invest $6 billion in Medicare and public health services

Create a federal universal drug coverage

Establish a list of drugs covered by the federal government which would reduce the prices of medication.

Housing

Possibility for first buyers with a family income of less than $120,000 of entrusting up to 10 per cent of mortgage-free of interest to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

Establish interest-free loans – up to $40,000 – for renovations making a home more energy-efficient.

Creation of national insurance in case of flooding.

Indigenous affairs

Making all water drinkable in every Indigenous community by 2021

Abolition of the Indian Act and full application of the Indigenous Languages Act and the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

Apply the recommendations from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Immigration

Accept 350,000 immigrants as of 2021, 29,000 more than in 2018.

Grant refugee status to 250 human rights advocates, journalists and aid workers at risk every year.

Grant free citizenship applications for all permanent residents

CONSERVATIVES

Environment & Climate Change

Promises to eliminate the federal carbon tax and introduce green technologies instead

Would introduce the Green Public Transit Tax Credit that would apply on the purchase of public transport passes for unlimited travel within Canada

Forcing heavy polluters to invest in green technology if they go over their set emission limits

Education & job training

Increase the government’s contribution to the Registered Education Savings Plan from 20 per cent to 30 per cent

Promotion of Freedom of Speech on campus

Repealing of Bill C-69 – the No More Pipelines Act in order to create more jobs

Healthcare

Allow parents to benefit tax credit while earning money under the Employment Insurance Maternity or Parental Benefits

Pledges to make it more accessible to qualify for the Disability Tax Credit which gives financial support to disable Canadians

Up to $1,000 per children per year for expenses related to sport and fitness programs

Housing

Would make building new homes more accessible by lowering and extending mortgage payment

Would introduce a Green Home Renovation Tax credit help cover the cost of green home renovations such as solar panels

Would introduce introduce the Build More Homes Competition which would promote and award new constructions between municipalities

Indigenous affairs

$10,000,000 each year to organizations that promote mutual relations with Indigenous communities and project development

Creation of a Minister for Consulting Indigenous Rights Holder to consult with communities on major projects

Immigration

Support economic immigration by restructuring the Express Entry Program to increase the numbers of point awarded for a job offer

Promoting rural communities to new immigrants

Reform the Temporary Foreign Workers to fill the labour shortage

NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Environment & Climate Change

Prepared to declare a climate emergency and create an independent Climate Accountability Office to do regular inspections of progress towards their climate actions

Pledges to convert all public transit systems in Canada to electric vehicles by 2030

Intends to kill the TransMountain pipeline expansion and give each province a veto on major natural resources projects that move through their jurisdictions.

Education & job training

Plans to make post-secondary education affordable for everyone by reducing tuition fees while significantly increasing access to non-repayable Canada Student Grants

Creation of a new tax credit for graduates to work in designated rural and northern communities to make it easier for employers to hire and retain the workers they need.

Creation of a new Workers Development and Opportunities Fund to expand training options while forcing employers to spend at least 1 per cent of payroll on training for their employees annually

Healthcare

Promises to bring universal national pharmacare which would also include dental coverage

Intends to develop a consistent quality of national care standards for home care and long-term care that will be amended into the Canada Health Act which would legally protect their access to all Canadians

Pledges to ensure equal access to abortion services

Housing

Creation of 500,000 units of affordable housing in the next 10 years

The expansion of the government’s first-time homebuyer initiative to cover homes worth up to $789,000 in cities in Canada where it’s the most expensive to live

Doubling the Home Buyer’s Tax Credit, which is available to first-time homebuyers, to $1,500

Indigenous affairs

Pledges to improve massively cell service on reserves, firefighting, housing and water infrastructure

Intends to fund and hand over child welfare systems jurisdiction to Indigenous communities so they can exercise their authority over matters involving their own children and families

Will establish Indigenous history education programs for all Canadians and ensure that the development and implementation of these programs are led by Indigenous people

Immigration

Promises to help resettle LGBTQI2S+ refugees from around the world

Allocates $73 million more to Quebec’s immigration ministry in order to help the province welcome immigrants

Suspension of the Safe Third Country agreement with the United States, allowing people to make asylum claims at official border crossings

GREENS

Environment & Climate Change

Reach a carbon free goal by 2050, starting with a reduction of greenhouse gas by 60 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 in the meantime.

Creation of a cross-party cabinet to combat climate change

Ensure Canada uses 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030.

Education & job training

Grant federal jobs to all individuals affected by Quebec’s Bill 21.

Raise minimum wage to $15 an hour indexed to inflation by 2020 for all federal jobs while eliminating unpaid internships.

Help workers from industrial sector to switch to renewable energy sectors

Healthcare

Establish a federal overage for drugs and dental care.

Deal with addiction as a public health issue rather than a criminal act.

Decriminalization of all drugs and establish higher surveillance in prescribed opioids

Housing

Construction of 25,000 affordable housing and the renovation of 15,000.

Addition of an affordable housing right to the current Charter of Rights and freedom.

Creation of a housing minister

Indigenous affairs

Abolition of the Indian Act

Proposition of a strategy for housing, drinkable water, health care and food security.

Apply all the recommendations from Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Immigration

Accept more immigrants in parts of Canada where worker shortages are most important

Grant asylum to victims of climate change

Establishment of a new program to deal faster with the current 200,000 files of people living in Canada without official status.

BLOC QUEBECOIS

Environment & Climate Change

Pledges to push a bill to give Quebec the power to reject federal project affecting Quebec territory and environment

Would impose a carbon tax in provinces where greenhouse gas emissions are higher than average per capita

Vows the end of fossil fuels investments, to sell TransMountain and use the money to invest in clean energy

Education & job training

Favours the building of a francophone university in Ontario

More fundings towards University and researches

Healthcare

Pledges to retrieve the United States from the referral list in terms of setting the medication prices

Reforms in the Employment Insurances to ensure women who lose their jobs towards the end of their maternity leave, or once they came back, can benefit from EI

Argues that Quebec should be compensated for the cost of drugs

Housing

Allowing natural disaster victims to be able to take money out of their REER without penalty or tax to renovate their home post-disaster

Vows to use 1 per cent of Federal annual revenues to be invested in building social, affordable housing

Tax credits on intergenerational housing promoting eco-energetic renovation

Indigenous affairs

Pledges to increase the political autonomy of Indigenous communities

The recognition and funding of an Indigenous police system

While remaining vague, vows to facilitate the employment of Indigenous people

Immigration