Federal Election: last look into the political parties’ platforms

On Oct. 21, Canadians are asked to cast their vote, choosing the next government between the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Greens and Bloc Québécois.
LIBERALS
Environment & Climate Change
- Reach a carbon-free goal by 2050, starting with a 30 per cent reduction of greenhouse gasses by 2030, compared to 2005.
- Eliminate single-use plastic products by 2021, fuel-fired cars by 2040 and coal-fired power plants by 2030.
- Raise carbon tax to $50 per ton of greenhouse gas emissions (currently $20).
Education & job training
- Establish a law ensuring a smooth transition and proper training of jobs affected by a green transition. The party did not share any further information on this matter.
- Raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour indexed to inflation by 2020 for all federal jobs.
- Allocate grants – up to $50,000 – to startup companies.
Healthcare
- Invest $6 billion in Medicare and public health services
- Create a federal universal drug coverage
- Establish a list of drugs covered by the federal government which would reduce the prices of medication.
Housing
- Possibility for first buyers with a family income of less than $120,000 of entrusting up to 10 per cent of mortgage-free of interest to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
- Establish interest-free loans – up to $40,000 – for renovations making a home more energy-efficient.
- Creation of national insurance in case of flooding.
Indigenous affairs
- Making all water drinkable in every Indigenous community by 2021
- Abolition of the Indian Act and full application of the Indigenous Languages Act and the Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.
- Apply the recommendations from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Immigration
- Accept 350,000 immigrants as of 2021, 29,000 more than in 2018.
- Grant refugee status to 250 human rights advocates, journalists and aid workers at risk every year.
- Grant free citizenship applications for all permanent residents
CONSERVATIVES
Environment & Climate Change
- Promises to eliminate the federal carbon tax and introduce green technologies instead
- Would introduce the Green Public Transit Tax Credit that would apply on the purchase of public transport passes for unlimited travel within Canada
- Forcing heavy polluters to invest in green technology if they go over their set emission limits
Education & job training
- Increase the government’s contribution to the Registered Education Savings Plan from 20 per cent to 30 per cent
- Promotion of Freedom of Speech on campus
- Repealing of Bill C-69 – the No More Pipelines Act in order to create more jobs
Healthcare
- Allow parents to benefit tax credit while earning money under the Employment Insurance Maternity or Parental Benefits
- Pledges to make it more accessible to qualify for the Disability Tax Credit which gives financial support to disable Canadians
- Up to $1,000 per children per year for expenses related to sport and fitness programs
Housing
- Would make building new homes more accessible by lowering and extending mortgage payment
- Would introduce a Green Home Renovation Tax credit help cover the cost of green home renovations such as solar panels
- Would introduce introduce the Build More Homes Competition which would promote and award new constructions between municipalities
Indigenous affairs
- $10,000,000 each year to organizations that promote mutual relations with Indigenous communities and project development
- Creation of a Minister for Consulting Indigenous Rights Holder to consult with communities on major projects
Immigration
- Support economic immigration by restructuring the Express Entry Program to increase the numbers of point awarded for a job offer
- Promoting rural communities to new immigrants
- Reform the Temporary Foreign Workers to fill the labour shortage
NEW DEMOCRATIC PARTY
Environment & Climate Change
- Prepared to declare a climate emergency and create an independent Climate Accountability Office to do regular inspections of progress towards their climate actions
- Pledges to convert all public transit systems in Canada to electric vehicles by 2030
- Intends to kill the TransMountain pipeline expansion and give each province a veto on major natural resources projects that move through their jurisdictions.
Education & job training
- Plans to make post-secondary education affordable for everyone by reducing tuition fees while significantly increasing access to non-repayable Canada Student Grants
- Creation of a new tax credit for graduates to work in designated rural and northern communities to make it easier for employers to hire and retain the workers they need.
- Creation of a new Workers Development and Opportunities Fund to expand training options while forcing employers to spend at least 1 per cent of payroll on training for their employees annually
Healthcare
- Promises to bring universal national pharmacare which would also include dental coverage
- Intends to develop a consistent quality of national care standards for home care and long-term care that will be amended into the Canada Health Act which would legally protect their access to all Canadians
- Pledges to ensure equal access to abortion services
Housing
- Creation of 500,000 units of affordable housing in the next 10 years
- The expansion of the government’s first-time homebuyer initiative to cover homes worth up to $789,000 in cities in Canada where it’s the most expensive to live
- Doubling the Home Buyer’s Tax Credit, which is available to first-time homebuyers, to $1,500
Indigenous affairs
- Pledges to improve massively cell service on reserves, firefighting, housing and water infrastructure
- Intends to fund and hand over child welfare systems jurisdiction to Indigenous communities so they can exercise their authority over matters involving their own children and families
- Will establish Indigenous history education programs for all Canadians and ensure that the development and implementation of these programs are led by Indigenous people
Immigration
- Promises to help resettle LGBTQI2S+ refugees from around the world
- Allocates $73 million more to Quebec’s immigration ministry in order to help the province welcome immigrants
- Suspension of the Safe Third Country agreement with the United States, allowing people to make asylum claims at official border crossings
GREENS
Environment & Climate Change
- Reach a carbon free goal by 2050, starting with a reduction of greenhouse gas by 60 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 in the meantime.
- Creation of a cross-party cabinet to combat climate change
- Ensure Canada uses 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2030.
Education & job training
- Grant federal jobs to all individuals affected by Quebec’s Bill 21.
- Raise minimum wage to $15 an hour indexed to inflation by 2020 for all federal jobs while eliminating unpaid internships.
- Help workers from industrial sector to switch to renewable energy sectors
Healthcare
- Establish a federal overage for drugs and dental care.
- Deal with addiction as a public health issue rather than a criminal act.
- Decriminalization of all drugs and establish higher surveillance in prescribed opioids
Housing
- Construction of 25,000 affordable housing and the renovation of 15,000.
- Addition of an affordable housing right to the current Charter of Rights and freedom.
- Creation of a housing minister
Indigenous affairs
- Abolition of the Indian Act
- Proposition of a strategy for housing, drinkable water, health care and food security.
- Apply all the recommendations from Truth and Reconciliation Commission and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.
Immigration
- Accept more immigrants in parts of Canada where worker shortages are most important
- Grant asylum to victims of climate change
- Establishment of a new program to deal faster with the current 200,000 files of people living in Canada without official status.
BLOC QUEBECOIS
Environment & Climate Change
- Pledges to push a bill to give Quebec the power to reject federal project affecting Quebec territory and environment
- Would impose a carbon tax in provinces where greenhouse gas emissions are higher than average per capita
- Vows the end of fossil fuels investments, to sell TransMountain and use the money to invest in clean energy
Education & job training
- Favours the building of a francophone university in Ontario
- More fundings towards University and researches
Healthcare
- Pledges to retrieve the United States from the referral list in terms of setting the medication prices
- Reforms in the Employment Insurances to ensure women who lose their jobs towards the end of their maternity leave, or once they came back, can benefit from EI
- Argues that Quebec should be compensated for the cost of drugs
Housing
- Allowing natural disaster victims to be able to take money out of their REER without penalty or tax to renovate their home post-disaster
- Vows to use 1 per cent of Federal annual revenues to be invested in building social, affordable housing
- Tax credits on intergenerational housing promoting eco-energetic renovation
Indigenous affairs
- Pledges to increase the political autonomy of Indigenous communities
- The recognition and funding of an Indigenous police system
- While remaining vague, vows to facilitate the employment of Indigenous people
Immigration
- Interdiction to deport immigrants towards a conflict country
- Introducing a tax credit for recent graduates and immigrants who accept a job in the province
- Without clear numbers, it was mention that a Bloc Quebecois government would reduce the number of immigrants