What’s the Consensus: Is it okay to travel for leisure during the pandemic?

How do we collectively feel about non-essential travel during the pandemic?

We’ve all heard these words at one point or another in the last 18 months: “I can’t wait to travel again!” Fair comment, if you’re someone who enjoyed jet-setting prior to March of 2020. I think we can all agree that, since the onset of the pandemic, there have been good excuses for travel: family emergencies, certain work obligations, and medical procedures, to name a few. What has been more contentious is whether or not any of us should be travelling just for the sake of leisure.

Welcome to What’s the Consensus?, where, for the next eight months, on a bi-weekly basis, I’ll be unpacking divisive issues to figure out what the consensus is amongst Concordians.

This week, I want to know how you feel about traveling for leisure during the pandemic. As with anything divisive, there is a grey area. Perhaps you think that traveling is fair game, as long as the traveller is fully vaccinated. Perhaps you think that traveling within Canada is acceptable, but crossing the border is taking it too far. Maybe you haven’t seen any of your family or friends in a long time, and don’t think anyone else should have that luxury either. There are no wrong answers, but I want to know your answer.

So, what’s the consensus?

Feature graphic by James Fay