PHOTOS: Montreal’s Trucker Convoy Protest

Photogallery at the scene of the anti-mandate manifestation

After a march in Villeray, protesters gathered in Jarry Park among dozens of cars and trucks in support of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa. The crowd was a sea of red and white from the protesters’ Canadian flags, several of which were flown upside down.

The anti-mandate protest, “Unis dans l’amour pour la liberté” (United in Love for Freedom), was organized by groups Quebec Pro Choix and La Jeuness au Front, among others. Many protester signs referenced religion, such as “Love of life starts with Jesus Christ!” and “Jésus sauve nous” (Jesus save us).

There were also numerous flags and signs supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump. Protesters voiced their opposition to Canada’s vaccine mandates, with signs stating “Assez la division et l’oppression. Non au passeport vaccinal” (Enough division and oppression. No to the vaccine passport). Many also wore black t-shirts with the words “#LibreChoix” (#FreeChoice).

Police officers on bikes observed the crowd at Jarry Park as well as the nearby metro station.

Photos by Catherine Reynolds