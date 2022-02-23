PHOTOS: Community organizations strike amidst pandemic pressures

Coalition des Tables régionales d’organismes communautaires (CTROC) kicked off their mobilization week with a massive protest in the Berri-UQAM area on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The CTROC is a coalition of Quebec’s community organizations primarily supporting the area’s health and wellness needs. According to the organizers, the need for their services by vulnerable people has increased greatly since the pandemic began, whereas their resources remained unchanged.

Accompanying the mounting pressures of the pandemic, many feel a lack of moral and financial support from the government. Workers in these community organizations have struggled to adapt on their own without clear guidelines to follow. According to those who attended, some 2500 protesters filled the streets, and the strike will continue for at least the next week with demonstrations taking place across the province.

This story is developing, check back later for more details.

Photo Story by Catherine Reynolds