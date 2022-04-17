Our music editors share what they have been listening to lately

Guillaume Laberge, Music Editor

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

British pop star Harry Styles is back with his first single in three years. This indie-infused cut about a relationship falling apart despite the feelings still being there is definitely going to dominate the charts.

“Ice Cream” (feat. Rick Ross) – Freddie Gibbs

Another On Repeat, another aggressive rap banger filled with cocaine references. This time the culprits are Freddie Gibbs and Rick Ross, who team up for Gibbs’ fourth single ahead of his upcoming album SSS.

“Lifestyle” (with Bas feat. A$AP Ferg) – Dreamville

This track off the new Dreamville D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape sees Bas and A$AP Ferg venting about living the luxurious and playboy rapper lifestyle, while surfing and flowing over a wavy instrumental.

Saro Hartounian, Assistant Music Editor

“Intertwined” (feat. Elchin Shirinov and Roni Kaspi) – Avishai Cohen

Jazz bassist Avishai Cohen shows that you don’t need a sextet to have technical lounge madness as a trio. Each instrument cuts through the mix so clearly, “intertwining” with one another. Not for the faint of heart!

“Broken Cog” – Meshuggah

From the band behind “Bleed,” the extreme prog metal band brings you “Broken Cog” from their Immutable album. Beware, the intro sounds like a slowed down version of “Down with the Sickness” by Disturbed, but heavier. Listener discretion is advised.

“Micro-Aggressions” – Animals As Leaders

The sub-genre of Djent’s holy triumphant Animals As Leaders released a new LP and I’m here for it. Tosin Abasi’s heavy technical guitar playing cuts through the mix with this symphonic single. They could easily give Polyphia a run for their money!

