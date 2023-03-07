Instagram

We're looking for an Assistant News Editor!
“Their building collapsed in the first earthquake… help didn’t get there for three days. When [it did], they were already gone,” said Ari Inceer, a Turkish student studying at Concordia who lost one of her childhood friends. Inceer is from Kahramanmaraş, a city hard-hit by the disaster.
Igloofest had low temperatures and high energy.

Twitter Feed

Montrealers demand justice for Nicous D’André Spring https://t.co/m8Ntn0JBXe
4 days ago
Get in touch:

Contribute to The Concordian
Got a news tip?
Post a Classified
Submit a Correction
Contact our Team

Newsletter

Concordia students plan the future of new student building

byCharlotte Weissler
March 7, 2023
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The CSU held a town hall to discuss what to do with the new building they bought

Community fridge, meeting rooms and open spaces: those were some of the many ideas the Concordia Student Union (CSU) and other student groups discussed at the town hall Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Unlike many other universities in North America, Concordia did not have its own official student building — until now. Bought in Winter 2022, the new student building will see its renovations start in Jan. 2024 after students agree on how they envision it being constructed. 

This town hall invited students and community members to take part in a small group discussion around a table filled with possible sketches of the new building. After this consultation process, the CSU will share a report on the different possibilities the building could offer students.

Located just across the Hall Building on Bishop Street, the new student building will help foster an even stronger student community, according to CSU sustainability coordinator Sean Levis. “It’s important for us that students are consulted in the planning process for what is going to be a part of the building.” 

After more than 20 years of raising funds, the CSU is now in a consultation process to find out how to make this new building an active and collaborative space. The student groups discussed the possibility of open spaces, a greenhouse, kitchen, and even showers for the brave souls biking to school.

Student groups attended the town hall to take part in the discussion. “This is a real important building. It is going to be a focal point on campus for years and years, centuries actually,” said Donald Armstrong, one of the collective members of Le Frigo Vert. 

Student groups asked students to have their voices heard and express their needs to make this future building their own. “You come to university to get a degree, but also to meet people, develop as a person and find what you are passionate about, and I think a lot of the groups sitting here today really represent that,” said Angelica Calcagnile, the president of the Concordia Student Broadcast Corporation.  

The CSU invites students to take part in the next annual general meeting in April to vote on the report gathered by the CSU and the student groups. 

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Charlotte Weissler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

Concordia Unveils Master Plan for Campus Development

byOlivia Integlia
Next Article

The Stingers are back-to-back RSEQ champions

byMaria Bouabdo

Related Posts

Pepper spray with that?

A late night craving for burgers and fries had some Concordia students scrambling for air in a downtown McDonald's shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 23. "We heard a guy behind us saying, 'why is everyone coughing in here?' and the instant he said that I realized I couldn't stop coughing myself.
byArchives

Broaden your horizons while studying

There's a big world out there, and full-time students can get money to study it. According to Frederick Francis, Deputy Director of the Centre for International Academic Cooperation, relatively few students are aware of the many options available to them for studying abroad.
byArchives

Vancouver Olympics costs ballooning to taxpayers’ dismay

Organizers for the 2010 Olympic Games have been forced to slash expenses and adjust to lower projected revenues according to a new budget released Friday. The Vancouver Olympic Organizing Committee (VANOC) new budget is at $1.76 billion, up from the $1.65 billion originally budgeted in 2007.
byArchives