During the announcement period of the second RCM, former CSU councillor Jeremya Deneault took the opportunity to address the Council of Representatives for the last time. Deneault’s speech was delivered retrospectively after his resignation during the previous RCM on Sept. 19.

Concordia For Dummies: The Provincial Elections

Cedric Gallant Lucas Marsh
November 22, 2022
1 minute read
Welcome to The Podcast. Cedric Gallant will produce and host this podcast alongside our Section Editors every week. The shows will rotate weekly to cover topics from each section of our newspaper!

This week’s show, Concordia for Dummies, was produced by Cedric Gallant, alongside our News Editor Lucas Marsh Tune in for future episodes of Concordia for Dummies, where we explore topics on students minds throughout the school year.

Graphic by James Fay

In this episode:

Lucas Marsh gives context on why Concordia’s President Graham Carr apologized for the University’s handling of the 1969 Black Student Protest. In addition to his historical explanation, Lucas interviewed Robert Wilkins, a photographer who was present when the fire broke out in the Hall building.

Author
Cedric Gallant
Author
Lucas Marsh

