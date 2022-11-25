Concordia University's Independent Student Newspaper Since 1973

Instagram

Oh????
Read @zainahalmeqbel piece on why Mo Amer’s new Netflix series is the most culturally significant thing you’ll watch this year.
During the announcement period of the second RCM, former CSU councillor Jeremya Deneault took the opportunity to address the Council of Representatives for the last time. Deneault’s speech was delivered retrospectively after his resignation during the previous RCM on Sept. 19.

Twitter Feed

Human rights violations in Qatar are making soccer fans boycott the 2022 World Cup https://t.co/sXLxP4oRLR
10 hours ago
Get in touch:

Contribute to The Concordian
Got a news tip?
Post a Classified
Submit a Correction
Contact our Team

Newsletter

DDO Holiday Market Returns

byCasey Kiss
November 25, 2022
1 minute read
DDO Crafts Market – Casey KISS
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

 The Dollard-des-Ormeaux Holiday Market returns to bring holiday cheer after a two-year hiatus


Nov. 12-13 marked the return of DDO’s annual Fine Arts & Craft Holiday Market. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, local businesses and artisans returned to the DDO Civic Centre’s new Community Centre Building to sell their goods and ring in some holiday spirit. 

DDO Crafts Market – Casey KISS
DDO Crafts Market – Casey KISS

The event had live music, countless vendor stalls and the “Craft Café” to take a break from shopping and enjoy some freshly baked goods. The place was packed with families looking to get a head start on holiday shopping and support their community. 

DDO Crafts Market – Casey KISS
DDO Crafts Market – Casey KISS

There was a wide range of vendors, selling anything from knitwear to handcrafted jewelry to pottery. There was surely something for everyone, including a Lego building station for kids. No matter your age, there was something to pique your interest and tempt your wallet.

DDO Crafts Market – Casey KISS
DDO Crafts Market – Casey KISS

Going from vendor to vendor, there was no lack of smiling faces, as everyone was thrilled to welcome back the annual community event. Here’s to many more years of the DDO Holiday Market!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Author
Casey Kiss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Previous Article

An ethical lesson for audiences in Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes 

byJeremy Cox

Related Posts

Alexisonfire has a crisis not to be missed

Tonight, St. Catharines, Ontario natives Alexisonfire are in town in support of last month's Crisis, the band's third full-length album. Montreal is the second stop on what drummer Jordan Hastings said is probably the biggest headlining tour the post-hardcore/punk quintet has ever done across Canada.
byArchives