Poetry Spotlight: Jessica Wood

Jessica Wood is a second-year student in creative writing at Concordia University. A writer her whole life, she particularly enjoys writing creative non-fiction, poetry, and autofiction.

Hopeful Romantic

it’s the arms in my heart reaching out to hug the unfamiliar shape of a new friend.

it’s laughing so hard my “waterproof” mascara runs down my cheeks in the shape of joy.

it’s standing with a friend on a train platform, singing along to the busker playing Sweet Caroline.

it’s a lipstick shade named Caroline!

it’s nodding, listening, as my best friend speaks, as her thoughts cross her face.

it’s learning that hope is a strength. poison is bitter, but so is medicine.

it’s reaching out to new people.

it’s not reaching out to someone you thought you’d always need.

(I wish I had two hearts.

one for the good times I have had,

and one to keep in a box and only use on special occasions,

like the fancy soap I bought in Paris when I was fourteen

and only used for the first time last month.

one heart that stays safe from the wear and tear of everyday use,

and one to run ragged.)

anyway, I don’t know what it is, but it’s nice.

I’m a hopeful romantic!