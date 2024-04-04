Poetry Spotlight: Jessica Wood

I Know I Need to Move Out
I had wanted you for such a long time.
Could have been perfect, me and you, alone.
Don’t you know you were supposed to be mine?
My clothes in your closet, hung in a line,
the very first day that I called you “home”
I had wanted you for such a long time.
So how could you let my clothes, in your confines,
be eaten by the mold your dampness had grown?
Don’t you know you were supposed to be mine?
I tried to convince myself we could be fine,
made excuses to my mom on the phone.
I had wanted you for such a long time.
I wish that I would have known when I signed
your lease that you would wear me to the bone.
Don’t you know you were supposed to be mine?
I thought living alone would be divine.
All you had to do was be my new home.
I had wanted you for such a long time.
Don’t you know you were supposed to be mine?