Poetry Spotlight: Jessica Wood

I Know I Need to Move Out

I had wanted you for such a long time.

Could have been perfect, me and you, alone.

Don’t you know you were supposed to be mine?

My clothes in your closet, hung in a line,

the very first day that I called you “home”

I had wanted you for such a long time.

So how could you let my clothes, in your confines,

be eaten by the mold your dampness had grown?

Don’t you know you were supposed to be mine?

I tried to convince myself we could be fine,

made excuses to my mom on the phone.

I had wanted you for such a long time.

I wish that I would have known when I signed

your lease that you would wear me to the bone.

Don’t you know you were supposed to be mine?

I thought living alone would be divine.

All you had to do was be my new home.

I had wanted you for such a long time.

Don’t you know you were supposed to be mine?