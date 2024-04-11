This week’s opportunities for fine arts students

Check out these upcoming opportunities for emerging artists, including callouts, job listings, networking events and more!

Discover

Espace Loulou (185 de Louvain O. #402) will be exhibiting the work of Marie Bilodeau and Kali Catterall in a show called Bodies without organs. The vernissage will be held on April 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

From March 23 through April 20, Espace Maurice (916 Ontario St. #320) will be hosting their final exhibition of the year, entitled The Triumph of a Lonely Place. The show was curated by gallerist Marie Ségolène C. Brault and features the surreal work of Genevieve Goffman. Learn more about the show at the gallery’s website.

Be sure to check out the VAV gallery’s current exhibition, entitled Komorebi, on view from April 1 through April 12. The title is a Japanese word that, according to the gallery’s recent promotional post on Instagram, “embodies the very essence of nature’s tender embrace.”

Open Calls

ESSE, a Montreal-based arts and opinions magazine, has put out an open call for papers for their next issue, “Plastics.” Writers are encouraged to consider how artists are thinking about plastic and its impact through their work. The deadline for abstract submissions is Sept. 1. Learn more about the theme and the guidelines here.

Jobs

Vidéographe, an artist centre that is dedicated to the dissemination of experimental film and the moving image arts, is now hiring a sales and festivals coordinator. This position involves assisting the team develop distribution strategies, managing submission platforms and more. Deadline to apply is April 15. Learn more about the requirements for the role here.

Concordia’s Leonard and Bina Ellen gallery is looking for part-time gallery attendants. As part of the university’s work-study program, bilingual students who are enrolled in the Faculty of Fine Arts are welcome to apply. There is no deadline to apply, but it is first come, first serve. Read the guidelines here.

The FoFA gallery is hiring summer gallery attendants for bilingual students in the work-study program. The gallery is particularly interested in candidates who have a strong interest in anti-racist and anti-oppressive ways of working. The application deadline is April 15, so be sure to check here for the guidelines.